Inspired (LON:INSE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.07

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.07 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.85 ($0.13). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 10.85 ($0.13), with a volume of 64,680 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65. The firm has a market cap of £104.94 million and a PE ratio of 70.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

