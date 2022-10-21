Inspired (LON:INSE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.07

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.07 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.85 ($0.13). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 10.85 ($0.13), with a volume of 64,680 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Inspired Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65. The firm has a market cap of £104.94 million and a PE ratio of 70.00.
Inspired Dividend Announcement
About Inspired
Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.
Featured Stories
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.