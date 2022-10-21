Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.71

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 1280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIIN shares. Sidoti raised Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $481.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.17 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 15.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 141,208 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 128,920 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 110,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 425.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

