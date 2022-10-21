Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lowered by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

