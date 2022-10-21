Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 491,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,737,644. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

