Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading Down 8.2%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14). 149,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 56,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during protocol-based scanning in the women's health sector; ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image; and ScanNav Detect, which facilitate the automatic recognition of abnormalities within a general medical ultrasound scan.

