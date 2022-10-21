Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 92,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 426,504 shares.The stock last traded at 2.83 and had previously closed at 3.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 3.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

