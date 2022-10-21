Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 92,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 426,504 shares.The stock last traded at 2.83 and had previously closed at 3.02.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of 3.72.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
