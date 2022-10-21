Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $139.79.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

