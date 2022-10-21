Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.44

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.44 and traded as low as $10.22. Interface shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 196,335 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Interface Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Interface Increases Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Interface by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 1.1% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Interface by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Interface by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 202,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Interface by 4.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Stories

