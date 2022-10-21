Interfor (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.72

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$22.72 and last traded at C$22.72, with a volume of 34067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.46.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

