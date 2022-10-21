International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Lowered to $155.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IBM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.02.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 78,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,056,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,124,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.