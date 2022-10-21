International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) PT Raised to $50.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INSW. BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

INSW stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of -0.09.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.00%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,982. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

