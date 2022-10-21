inTEST (INTT) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare inTEST to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for inTEST and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A inTEST Competitors 37 340 630 8 2.60

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 32.49%. Given inTEST’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe inTEST has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio inTEST $84.88 million $7.28 million 15.65 inTEST Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -1.24

This table compares inTEST and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

inTEST’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than inTEST. inTEST is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares inTEST and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets inTEST 5.31% 13.05% 7.50% inTEST Competitors -0.24% -12.24% 1.91%

Risk and Volatility

inTEST has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, inTEST’s peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of inTEST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of inTEST shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; Thermal Chambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid; ultra-cold storage solutions, including biomedical freezers, refrigerators, and mobile storage solutions; EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems; and digital streaming and image capturing solutions. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler; and scorpion flying probe test systems, which designs and manufactures robotics-based electronic test equipment, as well as provides application support services. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

