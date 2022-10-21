Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 330,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $22.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.