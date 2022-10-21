Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,035,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after acquiring an additional 303,908 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,062,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 204,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,514,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,198,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.16. 34,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.