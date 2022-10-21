Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $132.09. 145,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.38 and a 200 day moving average of $142.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

