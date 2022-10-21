Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.10. The stock had a trading volume of 153,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.