Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

