Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Position Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RDIV stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

