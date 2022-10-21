Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 182,334 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical volume of 124,635 call options.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.17. 1,835,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,873,080. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

