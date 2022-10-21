Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after buying an additional 393,700 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,559 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

