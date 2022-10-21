IOST (IOST) Market Cap Reaches $205.63 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $205.63 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.31 or 0.27658630 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

