IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Stock Performance

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IRIDEX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.