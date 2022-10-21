iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $112.80

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $112.80 and last traded at $112.85, with a volume of 33308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.46.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

