iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 14.5% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,556,112 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63.

