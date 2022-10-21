iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 205,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,556,112 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.63.

