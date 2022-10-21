iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 2,453,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

