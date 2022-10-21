iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,497,380. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.