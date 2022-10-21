iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.01. 2,075,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,818,820. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.