iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,499,000 after purchasing an additional 339,341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $66.82. 2,573,890 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.