iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 66,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $213.20. 39,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,527. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

