iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $140.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

