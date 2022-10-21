iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

