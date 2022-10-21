iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.75. 1,302,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,248,170. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.77 and its 200 day moving average is $181.86.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.