iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,581,056 shares.The stock last traded at $134.38 and had previously closed at $133.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

