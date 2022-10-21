iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $111.17. 12,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

