Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $1,221,090.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Jabil by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 36,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,812,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

