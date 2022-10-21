Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 1,013 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.26. 2,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,595. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $248.17 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.