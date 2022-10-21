Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,088 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 605.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4,295.9% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 30.7% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 9.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,043 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture stock traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $265.97. 24,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,802. The firm has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.07. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

