Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 3,000 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of IAA by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of IAA by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAA by 841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 10,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

