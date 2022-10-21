Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 370 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $4,425,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,989.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 143,416 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

STZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $222.56. 6,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,750. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.89. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.