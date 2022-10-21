JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $135.90 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $135.90 million and approximately $70.45 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002975 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.80 or 0.27434688 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010715 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
