Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at €101.36 ($103.43) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.11.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.