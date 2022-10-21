Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 490 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.16) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £33.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.91. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 193 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

