Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Virbac (OTC:VRBCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €296.00 ($302.04) target price on the stock.
Virbac Price Performance
VRBCF stock opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. Virbac has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $400.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.23.
About Virbac
