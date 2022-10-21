Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Virbac (OTC:VRBCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €296.00 ($302.04) target price on the stock.

Virbac Price Performance

VRBCF stock opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. Virbac has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $400.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.23.

Get Virbac alerts:

About Virbac

(Get Rating)

See Also

Virbac SA manufactures and sells a range of products and services for companion and food-producing animals in France, Europe, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers a range of vaccines, dental hygiene, reproduction, dermatology, parasiticides, diagnostic, antibiotics, and aquaculture products; and veterinary medicines for anesthesia, geriatrics, behavior, and injectable micronutrients, as well as petfood and electronic identification.

Receive News & Ratings for Virbac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virbac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.