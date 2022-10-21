Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s FY2026 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $62.61 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $3,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

