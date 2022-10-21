JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $9.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. JELD-WEN traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1772746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,441,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,606,686.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,441,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,606,686.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 295,863 shares of company stock worth $3,121,838 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth about $61,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.9% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $724.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

