JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $9.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. JELD-WEN traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1772746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,441,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $109,606,686.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 295,863 shares of company stock worth $3,121,838 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth about $61,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.9% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $724.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

