Jennison Associates LLC Buys 27,229 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,271,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Eastern Bankshares worth $41,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 2.8 %

EBC opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.86. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point raised their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eastern Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

