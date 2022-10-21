Jennison Associates LLC Buys 78,343 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,343 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $38,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Catalent by 66.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 98.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 39.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 273,501 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $68.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.18 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

