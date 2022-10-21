Jennison Associates LLC Has $32.09 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $32,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after buying an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIO opened at $375.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $458.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.42 and a 52-week high of $798.97.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

