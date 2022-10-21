Jennison Associates LLC Has $45.69 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.50% of Cactus worth $45,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Cactus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,033,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WHD opened at $48.34 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

